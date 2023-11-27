In an impassioned roadshow held in Eturnagaram, BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao criticized the Congress party, accusing them of impeding development instead of assisting the people. He urged the electorate to opt for leadership that is genuinely focused on progress rather than being swayed a “mere Instagram leader.”

KTR, in his speech, posed a thought-provoking question, “If you give grass to a donkey and milk a cow, will it give milk?” By doing so, he questioned the Congress party’s competence to deliver on its promises. He emphasized the unwavering commitment of the BRS government to the advancement of Mulugu, even though the constituency’s MLA does not belong to their party.

The BRS working president reminded the audience that the government had granted land ownership documents (pattas) for the podu lands to the parents of Congress MLA Seethakka. Furthermore, KTR attributed the previous power shortages in the state to the Congress party’s tenure. He also criticized PCC president Revanth Reddy for attempting to halt the ‘Rythu Bandu’ scheme through a letter to the Election Commission.

“He asserted,” the Congress party’s interests lie solely in obstructing development, rather than assisting the people.” In his heartfelt appeal to the people of Mulugu, KTR urged them to make wise choices in the upcoming elections. He cautioned them against repeating the mistakes of the past and encouraged them to vote for a leader who is dedicated to serving their needs rather than being consumed selfies and social media presence. The minister stressed the importance of choosing Bade Nagajyothi, the BRS candidate known for accessibility and responsiveness towards the concerns of the public.

FAQs

1. Who is KT Rama Rao?

KT Rama Rao is a prominent politician, the working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, and a key member of the BRS government.

2. What is the BRS government?

The BRS government refers to the ruling administration led the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party in the state of Telangana, India.

3. What is the ‘Rythu Bandu’ scheme?

The ‘Rythu Bandu’ scheme is an agricultural investment support scheme initiated the BRS government in Telangana. It aims to provide financial assistance to farmers to help them overcome the challenges associated with agricultural activities.