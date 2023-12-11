Koreatown Plastic Surgery Center Files Lawsuit Against Influencer Over Negative TikTok Review

A prominent plastic surgery and laser treatment center in Koreatown has taken legal action against an influencer for defamation following her critical TikTok video about the business. The influencer, Tina Kim, alleged that the employees paid little attention to her and advised viewers to seek services elsewhere. The lawsuit, filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court WAVE Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Laser Center, seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

The lawsuit claims that WAVE offers a luxurious environment and cutting-edge technology for patients seeking aesthetic and anti-aging plastic surgery. The center is known for its industry-leading doctors who specialize in both surgical and non-surgical procedures. With multiple offices across Los Angeles, Costa Mesa, Arcadia, Rowland Heights, and San Francisco, WAVE aims to deliver outstanding outpatient surgery services.

Kim, who has more than 86,000 TikTok followers and 4.5 million combined likes on her posts, posted the video in question on November 7 under her public account, @kdramalogic. In the video titled “My review of walking into Wave Plastic Surgery Center in Koreatown L.A.,” Kim expressed her disappointment with the lack of attention she received from the receptionists.

According to the lawsuit, Kim claimed that despite her attempts to engage with the staff, they did not acknowledge her presence or offer assistance. When she left the premises, Kim allegedly made a negative comment to the front desk employees, accompanied a thumbs-down gesture, and identified herself as an influencer.

As a result of the video’s posting, WAVE asserts that they have experienced a significant decline in new customer sign-ups. The lawsuit alleges that Kim intentionally published false statements with the intent to harm WAVE’s business and divert customers to its competitors.

The outcome of the lawsuit will determine whether Kim’s review was indeed defamatory or if it was simply an expression of her personal experience. Both parties will present their arguments in court, and it remains to be seen how this legal dispute will impact the reputation of WAVE Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Laser Center.