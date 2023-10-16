Man Arrested for Supporting Hamas on Social Media

A 58-year-old man from Mangaluru has been arrested for allegedly posting a video on social media in support of the terrorist organization Hamas, according to the Mangaluru City police. The video, which urged people to pray for Hamas, was initially shared on a WhatsApp group and quickly went viral.

The accused, identified as Zakir, is a resident of Jokatte in Mangaluru and works in a burial ground. He is also a member of the Vishwa Khabarastan Sangha. Following the spread of the video on social media, the Mangaluru North police have registered a case and arrested Zakir.

A complaint was lodged a Vishwa Hindu Parishad activist, demanding Zakir’s arrest. The city police have charged him under IPC Section 153 (a), which refers to promoting enmity between different religious groups.

Zakir was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. It has been revealed that he is also facing at least seven other criminal cases in the city.

The arrest comes in the midst of heightened tensions between Israel and Hamas. The militant group recently carried out a series of air strikes in southern Israel, prompting retaliation from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The ongoing conflict has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people in both Israel and the Gaza Strip.

