Korean Telecom Company KT Corp. Partners with BI Matrix for AI Data Analysis

South Korean telecommunications company KT Corp. has announced a collaboration with intelligent solutions specialist company BI Matrix to develop technology that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) for automated data extraction, analysis, and report generation based on given keywords. The partnership aims to develop technology that can analyze natural language data using BI Matrix’s automatic generation solution G-Matrix.

KT Corp. and BI Matrix will work together to create a data analysis-specific language model, AI-based data analysis solutions, explore the data platform market, and develop domain-specific data analysis solutions. G-Matrix is a solution that extracts necessary data and generates reports simply inputting analysis keywords. KT Corp. is providing functionality that allows natural language input of these analysis keywords into G-Matrix.

Traditionally, businesses have relied on tools like Excel to understand their business status and perform data analysis. However, through this collaboration, KT Corp. and BI Matrix aim to simplify the process enabling domestic and international B2B companies to gain data-based insights through straightforward questions, without the need for coding or complex analysis techniques. Similar to portal searches, businesses will be able to ask questions and receive not only data analysis but also reports.

This partnership between KT Corp. and BI Matrix has the potential to revolutionize the way businesses analyze and utilize their data. By leveraging AI technology, companies can access valuable insights more efficiently and make informed decisions based on the analysis. This collaboration represents an exciting step forward in the field of data analysis and demonstrates the increasing importance of AI in various industries.

Sources:

KT Corp.

BI Matrix