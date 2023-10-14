KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Misfits Boxing Event Recap

The Misfits Boxing event, held in Manchester, England, featured two highly-anticipated fights that had fans on the edge of their seats. KSI took on Tommy Fury in a professional cruiserweight bout, while Logan Paul settled the score with Dillon Danis in a six-round matchup.

The main card, which started at 2 pm ET, was available for live coverage and included highlights, updates, results, and round-by-round analysis. Viewers had multiple options to watch the event, with DAZN PPV offering the fight for $54.99 for subscribers, and PPV.com providing access without a DAZN subscription for $64.99.

The headline fight between KSI and Tommy Fury was particularly significant, as it was sanctioned as a professional fight and would affect their professional records. KSI, with a record of 1-0 and 1 KO, faced off against the undefeated Tommy Fury, who had an impressive record of 9-0 with 4 KO victories. The match was scheduled for six rounds and showcased the skills and intensity of both fighters.

In the co-main event, Logan Paul sought to settle his feud with Dillon Danis. The six-round bout promised to be a thrilling showdown between two fierce competitors.

Additionally, the main card consisted of several other exciting matchups, including Slim Albaher vs Salt Papi for the Misfits middleweight title, and King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor for the Misfits light heavyweight title.

The preliminary fights, which started at noon ET, were broadcasted on DAZN and various social media platforms. These matches featured engaging bouts such as Ed Matthews vs Swarmz, Chase DeMoor vs Tempo Arts for the Misfits heavyweight title, and Astrid Wett vs Alexia Grace for the Misfits flyweight title.

Overall, the Misfits Boxing event in Manchester delivered on its promise of thrilling and intense matchups. The fights showcased the skills and determination of the fighters, providing viewers with an unforgettable experience.

