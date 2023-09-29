Kristin Cavallari Stuns with Uncommon James Collection on Instagram

Social media influencer and reality star, Kristin Cavallari, continues to captivate her 4 million+ followers on Instagram with her Uncommon James jewelry brand. Her recent photos showcased her glamorous style and undeniable “it girl” vibe, demonstrating the continued success of her best-selling line.

In the photos, Cavallari can be seen wearing a black feathery top paired with a pendant necklace and subtle hoop and stud earrings. With a bronzer-heavy makeup look and chic up-do, she exuded confidence and elegance. She also embraced the trend of layering multiple necklaces, further promoting her beloved Uncommon James brand.

Cavallari proudly captioned one of the photos, “The it girl collection,” while tagging her 2017-founded brand. Uncommon James now boasts over 1 million Instagram followers and has even expanded to include a sister brand. Additionally, Cavallari serves as the CEO of Uncommon Beauty, further establishing her entrepreneurial prowess.

In an interview with Forbes, Cavallari credited her success to her decision not to seek outside funding for her business. Inspired jewelry designer Jennifer Fischer, she realized the value of maintaining complete ownership and independence. Cavallari expressed her happiness in being 100% owner of Uncommon James, stating that it is a dream come true.

With her savvy marketing skills and unwavering dedication, Cavallari’s Uncommon James brand continues to thrive. As she effortlessly promotes her stunning jewelry line on social media, she proves to be a trailblazer in the fashion industry.

– Forbes (Interview with Kristin Cavallari)

– Image source: Kristin Cavallari/Instagram