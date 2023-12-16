Beloved Comedian Kenny DeForest Remembered as Celebrities Show Support

Summary: The untimely passing of comedian Kenny DeForest due to a brain bleed from an e-bike accident has sparked an outpouring of love and support. Celebrities like Kristen Bell, Phoebe Robinson, and Sasheer Zamata have rallied behind DeForest’s family donating various amounts to a GoFundMe campaign. Despite the tragic circumstances, DeForest’s spirit and impact on others continue to be celebrated.

The entertainment industry mourns the loss of Kenny DeForest, a beloved comedian who tragically lost his life in an e-bike accident. However, his memory radiates through the overwhelming support of his fellow actors and comedians. Superstars like Kristen Bell, Phoebe Robinson, and Sasheer Zamata have contributed to a GoFundMe campaign initiated for the late comedian’s grieving family.

DeForest, whose passing occurred at the age of 37, underwent a risky neurological surgery to alleviate pressure caused a brain bleed resulting from the unfortunate collision with a parked car. Regrettably, he was not wearing a helmet at the time. Despite initial signs of coherence, his condition deteriorated, leading to his eventual demise at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, surrounded loved ones.

In reflecting on DeForest’s life, his parents, Roger and Pam DeForest, emphasized his magnetism and vibrant personality that drew people towards him. Many of his comedy friends gathered for a celebration of his life at The Gutter, reminiscing about his influential role in their lives and lauding him as the greatest person they had ever known.

As the family prepares to bid Kenny farewell, plans are underway for his funeral and a later celebration of life in his hometown of Springfield, Missouri. These events will honor the lasting impact DeForest made on the community and the world of comedy.

The GoFundMe campaign created to support DeForest’s family has garnered an overwhelming response, raising more than $178,000. The campaign portrays DeForest’s final moments as filled with favorite songs, childhood stories, and reminiscences of his infectious positivity, emphasizing how even in death, his impact will endure.