New WhatsApp Group Reveals Strong Support and Camaraderie Among Strictly Come Dancing Contestants

In a recent interview, Strictly Come Dancing star Krishnan Guru-Murthy shed light on the strong bond among the cast members of the show. Following Amanda Abbington’s departure, Krishnan talked about the cast’s WhatsApp group and how it serves as not only a means of communication but also a source of support and camaraderie during challenging times.

According to Krishnan, the group is highly active and has become a platform for the contestants to come together and express their struggles and emotions. When someone is having a bad day, they can openly share it in the group, and their fellow contestants rally around them with their own experiences, advice, and even a touch of humor. It’s a place where they can lean on one another and find comfort.

The journalist emphasized that the group is not only for serious conversations but also for sharing information, support, jokes, and gags to lift each other’s spirits. He spoke of the genuine care and affection the contestants have for each other, highlighting the strong bonds that have formed throughout the competition.

This revelation provides a fresh insight into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of Strictly Come Dancing. While the show is often associated with fierce competition, these details shed light on the supportive and empathetic environment that exists within the cast.

Krishnan himself, despite his initial concerns about his health, has been enjoying his experience on the show, referring to it as “profound.” He expressed how doing something he loves has brought about a wave of positive emotions and endorphins, making him feel happier and more fulfilled.

As Strictly Come Dancing continues, it is heartening to know that the contestants have each other’s backs, both on and off the dance floor. The WhatsApp group serves not only as a means of communication but as a testament to the strong friendships and support system that has developed among the cast members.

