Kris Evan Nelson, Beloved Landscaper and Karaoke DJ

Kris Evan Nelson, a well-known landscaper and karaoke DJ, passed away on September 25, 2023. He was 54 years old. Born on August 10, 1969, to Karl and Marlene Nelson, Kris had a passion for his work and a willingness to help others.

Although he was involved in various professions during his life, Kris was best known for his association with the World of Wheels Skate Center. Growing up and working at the skate center, he left a lasting impression on those around him with his dedication and commitment.

Friends and family remember Kris as someone who was always ready to lend a hand. He had an innate ability to bring joy to others’ lives and was well-liked many. His kindness and generosity will be deeply missed.

Kris was preceded in death his parents, as well as his brothers Steven, Wayne, and Claude. He is survived his sister, June (Bruce) Lorimor, and brothers Bob (Kim) Thoen, Fred (Shelley) Nelson, and Karl Nelson. Additionally, he leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who cherished him.

The family extends their gratitude to Kris’s cousin, Lori Dalbec, for her support during his illness. In accordance with his wishes, Kris did not want a traditional funeral. Instead, a Celebration of Life will take place on October 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Eagles Club located at 1710 N. 12th St.

Kris Evan Nelson will always be remembered for his vibrant spirit, his love of music, and his dedication to his craft. His legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

