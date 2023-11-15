New Video Series Kriete Truck Centers Celebrates the Impact of Trucking

Kriete Truck Centers is gearing up for Season 2 of its highly anticipated social media video series, titled “Forward With Kriete.” This new season will delve deeper into the stories of individual customers and shed light on the invaluable role played the trucking industry.

The first episode of Season 2 will premiere on November 21, 2023, and prominently features Veriha Trucking. Each episode will be released across various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelmingly positive response we received for ‘Forward with Kriete’,” comments John Walsh, the Executive Vice President of Marketing at Kriete. “This series not only highlights the exceptional work done members of the trucking community, but it also reinforces our customer-centric approach, which lies at the core of our company culture.”

Season 2 will showcase a diverse range of companies, including Jones Logistics, Logical and Packaging Logistics, and Putzmeister America. By showcasing these businesses, Kriete aims to spotlight their contributions to the trucking industry and highlight their unique stories.

To get a taste of what to expect in Season 2 and learn more about the fascinating world of trucking, viewers can check out the trailer for the upcoming episodes on Kriete Truck Centers’ official website at [insert URL here]. Don’t miss the new season as it unfolds, celebrating the industry that keeps goods moving and economies thriving.

FAQ

What is “Forward with Kriete”?

“Forward with Kriete” is a social media video series created Kriete Truck Centers. The series aims to showcase the important work done individuals and companies in the trucking industry while highlighting their diverse stories and contributions.

When does Season 2 premiere?

Season 2 of “Forward with Kriete” is scheduled to premiere on November 21, 2023.

Which companies will be featured in Season 2?

Season 2 will feature a variety of companies, including Veriha Trucking, Jones Logistics, Logical and Packaging Logistics, and Putzmeister America.

Where can I watch “Forward with Kriete”?

Episodes of “Forward with Kriete” will be released across Kriete Truck Centers’ social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.