New Study Reveals Top Business Leaders with the Most LinkedIn Followers in Hungary

A recent study conducted Uniomedia has revealed the top business leaders in Hungary with the highest number of followers on LinkedIn. The research analyzed the LinkedIn profiles of CEOs, HR executives, communication directors, and financial leaders from the top 50 Hungarian companies and commercial banks.

One standout result from the study is that Szabó Béla, the Brand Communications Director at Telekom, has the highest number of followers among the leaders of these companies and banks. He surpassed the 2022 winner, Keszte Róbert, the CEO of Continental Hungary. Coming in at third place is Friedl Zsuzsa, the HR Director at Magyar Telekom, who will not appear on next year’s list as she has been appointed as the HR Director of T-Systems International.

Interestingly, Szabó Béla increased his LinkedIn following 46% in the span of a year, while Keszte Róbert saw a 20% rise in followers. Friedl Zsuzsa nearly doubled her followers with a remarkable 92% growth. Other notable leaders who experienced significant growth in their follower count include Kékesi Sándor, the CEO of Jabil, and Bánhegyi Zsófia, the Marketing Director of Szerencsejáték Zrt.

The study, which has been analyzing the LinkedIn profiles of top executives from the 50 largest Hungarian companies since 2021, highlights the increasing importance of online community building, even at the highest levels of corporate leadership. LinkedIn has become a platform where leaders not only engage in external communication but also support internal communication within their organizations.

