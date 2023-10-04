Krayzie Bone Gives Update on His Health and Recovery

After a week of silence following his hospitalization, Krayzie Bone, the legendary rapper from Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, took to Instagram to reassure his fans that he is alive and getting better. In the post, the 50-year-old artist expressed his gratitude for the support he received and credited his recovery to the presence of Jehovah God.

Krayzie Bone’s health scare began when he checked himself into a Los Angeles hospital after coughing up large amounts of blood. He has been dealing with sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that causes the immune system to overreact, resulting in the formation of clusters of inflamed tissue called granulomas. During a cat scan, doctors discovered that an artery in one of his lungs was leaking. After undergoing surgery to fix the leak, he was put into a medically-induced coma.

Although he is still connected to tubes and IVs, Krayzie Bone’s use of social media is a positive sign of his recovery. According to sources, he is unable to speak yet due to the tube that was inserted down his throat during the coma. However, the fact that he is awake and able to communicate through Instagram indicates that he is on the right path towards recovery.

The news of Krayzie Bone’s hospitalization triggered death rumors, but his Instagram post serves as a reassurance to his fans that he is still alive and fighting. As he continues to heal, he reminds everyone to appreciate life and not take it for granted. The support and prayers from his fans and loved ones have undoubtedly played a significant role in his recovery.

