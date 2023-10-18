Reddit’s Decision to Sunset Community Points Draws Criticism

Jesse Powell, the co-founder and Chairman of the Board at cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, has voiced his disagreement with Reddit’s decision to shut down its Community Points program without offering a way for owners of the discontinued tokens to redeem their holdings. In a post on Reddit, Powell argued that the regulatory concerns cited the social media platform were not insurmountable and suggested alternative redemption options.

Reddit had announced the decision to sunset the Community Points program, citing scalability limitations due to the regulatory environment and a significant commitment of resources as the reasons behind the move. However, Powell disagreed, stating that the decision “destroys the value of the holdings while offering nothing in return.”

The Community Points were ERC-20 tokens initially launched on the Ethereum network, later migrating to the Arbitrum Nova layer-2 network. These tokens could be exchanged for various perks on Reddit, including badges, emotes, GIFs, and other features. Kraken was one of the exchanges that offered trading in Reddit’s MOON and BRICK tokens.

The announcement of the program’s shutdown caused a significant drop in the value of Reddit’s tokens, with the MOON token plummeting over 80% and the BRICK token dropping over 50%. Powell argued for alternative redemption methods, such as allowing users to purchase Collectible Avatars with their tokens or converting them to Karma and awarding special badges based on holdings.

Reddit’s decision to sunset Community Points will result in the tokens becoming invisible on the platform. Additionally, any remaining tokens stored in community tanks or ecosystem pools will be burned the end of the year. However, this decision does not affect Reddit’s Collectible Avatars, a series of Polygon NFTs that have been issued the platform since July 2022.

Sources: Kraken, Reddit

Definitions:

– Community Points: ERC-20 tokens initially minted on Ethereum but later migrated to the Arbitrum Nova layer-2 network, used for perks on Reddit.

– Kraken: A cryptocurrency exchange platform founded Jesse Powell.

– ERC-20: A technical standard used for smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain.

– Ethereum: A decentralized blockchain platform that enables the creation and execution of smart contracts.

– Arbitrum Nova: A layer-2 network for Ethereum that aims to enhance scalability and reduce transaction costs.

– NFTs: Non-fungible tokens, which represent ownership or proof of authenticity of a unique digital asset.

– Polygon: A protocol and framework for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks.