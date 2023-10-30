New Demands for Legal Action Against Social Media Users in the Wake of Kalamassery Blasts

KPCC Digital Media Cell convener P. Sarin has urged the Director General of Police to press charges against four public servants for their inflammatory statements on social media following the Kalamassery blasts. The comments made these individuals were deemed to be deliberately aimed at inciting communal tensions and disharmony, sparking concerns within the community.

Among the individuals called out Dr. Sarin are CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan, BJP leader Sandeep G. Warrier, former MP Sebastian Paul, and the convener of the South India chapter of Trinamool Congress, Riva Tholoor Philip. Dr. Sarin alleges that their comments were politically motivated and intended to fuel communal sentiments. He has called for charges to be filed against all four individuals under suitable sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 153 (A), which relates to promoting disharmony between different religious groups.

In addition to lodging the complaint with the Director General of Police, Dr. Sarin has also submitted copies of the social media comments made each of the accused individuals. He emphasized the need for stringent punishments to be handed down to these public figures in order to send a strong message that irresponsible use of social media will not be tolerated.

Responding to the complaint, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defended CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan, stating that his initial reaction to the news of the blast was not intended to spread hate. Meanwhile, some have questioned why Union Minister Rajiv Chandrasekharan’s name was not included in the complaint filed the Congress. The chief minister suggested that this omission suggested a tacit understanding between the BJP and Congress leadership in the state.

