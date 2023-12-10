Title: Popular Greek Restaurant Closes in Ann Arbor Amidst Financial Struggles

Summary: KouZina Greek Street Food, a beloved Greek restaurant in downtown Ann Arbor, has recently closed its doors owing approximately $39,000 to its landlord. The closure comes as a result of high rent, lack of support during the COVID-19 pandemic, and road closures. Despite the setback, the owner, Bobby Laskaris, remains hopeful about finding a new location in Ann Arbor and intends to continue the restaurant’s catering services in the meantime.

In a surprising turn of events, KouZina Greek Street Food, a go-to spot for Greek cuisine enthusiasts in Ann Arbor, has closed down due to financial difficulties. The restaurant, known for its flavorful gyro bowls, spinach pies, and Greek salads, officially shut down on Monday, Dec. 4. The closure comes on the heels of the establishment accruing a debt of approximately $39,000 to its landlord, Ann Arbor Main Street Real Estate LLC.

According to owner Bobby Laskaris, the closure was a result of numerous factors, including the exorbitant rent required for the prime location, lack of support during the COVID-19 pandemic, and ongoing road closures that affected foot traffic. These challenges ultimately led to the inability to pay the rent and utility bills on time.

The legal battle between KouZina Ann Arbor LLC and its landlord also played a significant role in the restaurant’s closing. Court records reveal that Ann Arbor Main Street Real Estate LLC took legal action against the business for nonpayment of rent and other lease-related expenses. Chief Judge Karen Quinlan Valvo ruled in favor of the landlord, granting them the right to recover the South Main property and ordering the restaurant to pay the outstanding balance.

Despite the setback, Laskaris remains optimistic about the future of KouZina Greek Street Food in Ann Arbor. He expressed his hopes of finding a new location in the city and assured customers that the catering services would continue uninterrupted. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the reopening of the restaurant at this time.

As word of the closure spreads, loyal patrons of KouZina Greek Street Food are left disappointed, but hopeful for its eventual return. It remains to be seen whether the restaurant will be able to recover from its financial struggles and find a new home in the vibrant food scene of Ann Arbor.