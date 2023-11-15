Travis Barker: A Birthday Tribute from Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to celebrate her husband Travis Barker’s birthday in a heartfelt post. The reality TV star expressed her love and appreciation for her partner, referring to him as her soulmate, best friend, and lover. Kourtney shared a series of photos showcasing her baby bump, capturing the joyous moments leading up to their son’s birth. The couple welcomed their baby boy on November 4, with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Kylie Jenner, present at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

While Travis and Kourtney have maintained their privacy regarding their son’s birth, Travis did share a touching video seemingly taken at the hospital before the baby arrived. The TikTok video showed Travis, a drummer for Blink-182, playing on a drum pad in what appeared to be a hospital room, syncing his beats with their unborn baby’s heartbeat. Although some fans found his actions “weird” and “annoying,” it reflected the drummer’s anticipation and connection to his forthcoming child.

In a recent podcast interview, Travis let slip Kourtney’s due date, revealing that their baby was expected to arrive around Halloween or the first week of November. He also shared their chosen name for the baby, Rocky 13. Kourtney had previously announced her pregnancy to the world creatively joining Travis onstage during a Blink-182 concert, holding up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” Subsequently, they shared footage from their rock ‘n’ roll-themed gender reveal party, sharing the news of their baby boy.

Kourtney’s pregnancy journey was not without challenges. She underwent emergency fetal surgery on September 1 to ensure the baby’s safety. Towards the end of her pregnancy, Kourtney was put on bed rest, reflecting on the fear she felt throughout the process. She highlighted the cautiousness she had to exercise, with a different group of doctors imposing numerous restrictions on her daily life.

As Kourtney and Travis embark on this new chapter of their lives, their Instagram feeds and stories will undoubtedly be filled with precious moments of their growing family. Fans eagerly await further updates and glimpses into their journey together.

