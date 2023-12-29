Kourtney Kardashian’s Winter Wonderland: A Blended Family Adventure

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, had a festive season to remember with their beautiful blended family. The couple shared glimpses of their snowy adventure on Instagram, with Kourtney even posting a photo of her son Reign sledging with her.

While the photos showcased Kourtney and Travis’s cozy moments and “Mom and Dad’s night out,” it was Reign’s striking resemblance to pop sensation Justin Bieber that caught the attention of fans. Comments flooded Kourtney’s Instagram post, with many remarking on the uncanny likeness between Reign and Justin Bieber.

Reign, who is nine years old, is Kourtney’s son from her previous relationship with Scott Disick. Kourtney and Scott are also parents to Mason and Penelope. Although Kourtney and Justin were once rumored to have dated back in 2016, neither of them confirmed the romance. Kourtney is now happily married to Travis Barker, and the couple recently welcomed their son, Rocky, in November.

Kourtney has always embraced motherhood and has been open about her postpartum wellness routine. She shared photos of herself on a treadmill, explaining that she is focused on maintaining a healthy lifestyle while caring for her baby. Kourtney emphasized the importance of nourishing food and self-kindness during this period.

During the holiday season, Kourtney and Travis finally shared photos of their adorable son, Rocky. While they carefully shielded his face in the pictures, fans showered them with kind words and congratulations. The couple named their son Rocky Thirteen Barker, with Travis explaining that the name was inspired the iconic Rocky movies and the significance of the number 13.

Kourtney Kardashian’s winter wonderland with her blended family was filled with joy, love, and precious moments. As they continue to navigate parenthood together, Kourtney and Travis have created a beautiful and harmonious family dynamic that is evident in their heartwarming photographs.