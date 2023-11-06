Newborn Son Sparks Concern: Is Kourtney Kardashian Hiding Something?

Kourtney Kardashian, the popular reality TV star and recent mother of a baby boy, has left her fans worried with her sudden social media absence. Since giving birth, Kourtney has not posted on Instagram, leading some fans to speculate that something may be amiss. Concerns have been raised about her pregnancy and overall health, with fans questioning Kourtney’s silence and lack of public presence.

One fan on Reddit expressed their unease, stating, “Why do I have a feeling something is off with Kourt’s pregnancy and possibly health? I feel it’s odd we have not heard anything nor has she publicly wished anyone happy birthday? I just think something may be going on. No photos, she even left the hospital, etc.” However, another fan dismissed the concerns, suggesting that Kourtney simply needs time to adjust to her new role as a mother once again.

Adding to the speculation is Kourtney’s recent hospitalization during her pregnancy. In September, the 44-year-old star underwent a surgical procedure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, to save the life of her unborn child. Despite this ordeal, Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, confirmed that their son, named Rocky Thirteen Barker, has arrived.

While some fans worry about Kourtney’s social media absence, others have voiced concerns about Travis Barker’s influence in their relationship. In July, Travis expressed his desire to name their son Rocky Thirteen after his favorite musician and his favorite number. This has led some fans to speculate that Travis may be controlling, as he seemingly made the decision without much input from Kourtney.

It’s important to approach these concerns with caution, as speculation based on social media activity alone may not provide a comprehensive understanding of a person’s life. We should remember that everyone deals with major life events differently, and Kourtney may simply be taking a break from the spotlight to focus on her well-being and that of her newborn.

FAQ

Q: Has Kourtney Kardashian shared any updates on social media after giving birth?

A: No, Kourtney Kardashian has not posted on Instagram since October 2, fueling concerns among fans.

Q: Was Kourtney Kardashian hospitalized during her pregnancy?

A: Yes, Kourtney Kardashian underwent a surgical procedure to save the life of her unborn child in September.

Q: What is the name of Kourtney Kardashian’s newborn son?

A: Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, named their son Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Q: Why are fans expressing concerns about Travis Barker?

A: Some fans have raised concerns about Travis Barker possibly being controlling, citing the name of their son and Kourtney’s changing style as reasons for their worries.