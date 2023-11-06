Concerns Arise as Kourtney Kardashian Welcomes Newborn Son

Kourtney Kardashian, known for her appearances on the popular reality television show and her recent venture into the streaming world with Hulu, has recently given birth to a baby boy. However, fans have expressed concern over Kourtney’s social media absence since the birth, as she has not posted on Instagram since October 2. Speculation about Kourtney’s wellbeing has grown, with some fans wondering if “something is off” with the star.

One fan on Reddit voiced their concerns, questioning the lack of updates from Kourtney and speculating about her pregnancy and health. They also noted the absence of public birthday wishes and photos documenting her hospital departure. However, another fan defended Kourtney, urging others to give her some time.

These concerns may stem from Kourtney’s previous hospitalization during her pregnancy. In September, the 44-year-old star underwent a surgical procedure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, to save the life of her unborn child. Despite the surgery, TMZ confirmed that Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, 47, welcomed their son into the world, named Rocky Thirteen Barker.

While fans express worry over Kourtney’s social media silence, others have raised concerns about Travis’ potential control in their relationship. Travis, a musician himself, expressed his desire to name their son Rocky Thirteen after his favorite musician and his favorite number. Some fans interpret this as a sign of Travis exerting control over the couple’s decisions. They also point to Kourtney’s wedding, which seemed to be influenced Travis’ style and her subsequent wardrobe changes.

It’s important to approach these concerns with caution and remember that we can only speculate about the dynamics of their relationship. Regardless, we wish Kourtney and Travis all the best as they embark on this new chapter of parenthood.

