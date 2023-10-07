Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates TikTok Star Addison Rae on Her Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to celebrate her friend, Addison Rae, on her 23rd birthday. The reality TV star posted photos of the two of them together and shared a hilarious TikTok video they made. In the video, Rae portrayed Kris Jenner, showing off bathing suits to Khloé Kardashian.

In addition to the Instagram posts, Kardashian also sent Rae a birthday gift basket filled with heart-shaped gummy candies. Rae expressed her excitement and gratitude on Instagram, thanking Kardashian for the thoughtful present.

The friendship between Kardashian and Rae began in early 2020 when Kardashian asked Rae to surprise her son. They quickly became close and even worked out together. In an interview, Rae credited Kardashian with helping her ignore the negativity on social media and focus on the bigger picture.

Their friendship continued to grow, and Kardashian made a surprise cameo in Rae’s movie, He’s All That. Rae has described Kardashian as an amazing friend and mentor. She appreciates Kardashian’s honesty and says she has been very helpful.

Despite their 21-year age difference, the two women have a strong bond. Kardashian has said that people focus too much on their age gap and that not everyone needs to understand their friendship.

Their friendship was also evident in recent Instagram photos where they enjoyed a pool day together. Rae lovingly rested her hand on Kardashian’s belly, as Kardashian is currently expecting a baby with Travis Barker.

Sources: