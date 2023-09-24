Kourtney Kardashian Surprises Travis Barker with Early Halloween Decorations

Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest sister of the Kardashian and Jenner clans, never fails to surprise her husband, Travis Barker. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, have been enjoying a fairytale romance. Recently, Kourtney took to Instagram to share the early Halloween decorations she prepared to surprise her husband.

In a series of Instagram Story posts, Kourtney Kardashian gave her 224 million followers a glimpse into her Halloween-themed home. Lined with white pumpkins, the steps leading to their house set the spooky mood perfectly. Kardashian explained in her caption that she wanted to surprise Barker, who would be on tour for the first two weeks of October. She wanted to ensure they embraced the Halloween vibes together.

Inside the house, rows of white pumpkins lined the hallway, adding to the macabre atmosphere. Another photo showed a chilling picture on the wall, featuring a gory pumpkin and a black skeleton. Kardashian also shared a video of their dining room, which was decorated with creepy elements, including a family of skeletons seated at the table draped in a black tablecloth and fake cobwebs.

Kourtney Kardashian recently announced her pregnancy with Travis Barker during one of his concerts. Displaying a handwritten sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant,” Kourtney surprised her drummer husband and shared the heartwarming moment with their fans on social media.

This Halloween surprise from Kourtney Kardashian to Travis Barker showcases their love for each other and their enthusiasm for celebrating holidays in a unique way.

