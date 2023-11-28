Newborn Arrival Brings Joy and Excitement to the Kardashian-Barker Family

The arrival of a new family member is always an exciting event, and the Kardashian-Barker household is no exception. With the impending birth of their newest addition, Rocky, the soon-to-be older siblings couldn’t contain their thoughts and anticipation.

Alabama initially expressed some reservation about the name choice, but when Rocky, named after the music artist Rocky George, was born, she acknowledged that it was a fitting continuation of the family’s tradition of unique and unconventional names.

Sharing her excitement, Alabama stated, “I just think having another family member is always awesome. And getting to know a new person, it’s gonna be so fun and so exciting!”

Reign, another member of the Kardashian-Barker family, eagerly looked forward to having a new brother or sister. In a heartwarming moment captured during an episode of The Kardashians, Reign expressed his intention to teach the new arrival popular video games such as Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Black Ops III. He even affirmed that if the baby turned out to be a girl, she would still be a cool person to bond with.

The Kardashian-Barker family continues to grow and thrive, blending their unique individualities and creating sweet moments together. The love and excitement surrounding Rocky’s arrival serve as a testament to the strong bond they share.

