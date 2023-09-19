Kourtney Kardashian Supports Stepson Landon Barker in His New Song

Kourtney Kardashian is showing her support for her stepson, Landon Barker, as he promotes his new song. In a TikTok video posted Landon, the pair can be seen singing along to his track “Friends With Your Ex.” Kourtney, wearing a Betty Boop tee and a natural makeup-free look, lip syncs the lyrics alongside her stepson. Landon captioned the video, “We had to run it up!” and tagged his stepmom.

The lyrics of the song hint at a past relationship between Kourtney and someone’s ex-partner. They sing, “I was friends with your ex. You were with him when we met. Guess he hasn’t found out yet, but I know he’s gonna kill me when he sees me with you.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Landon Barker’s father, Travis Barker, got married in 2022 after dating for a year, bringing their respective families together. Currently, Kourtney is pregnant, and the couple recently shared details of her emergency surgery. Kourtney took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of her hand in Barker’s, revealing that she had undergone “urgent fetal surgery” to save her baby’s life. She expressed gratitude towards her doctors for their efforts, her husband for rushing home from tour to be her side, and her mother, Kris Jenner, for supporting her during this traumatic time.

Travis Barker is a father to Landon and Alabama, with ex Shanna Moakler, and a stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya. Kourtney shares three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with her ex, Scott Disick.

