New Beginnings: Kourtney Kardashian Welcomes Fourth Child

Kourtney Kardashian, the renowned reality TV star and entrepreneur, has recently given birth to her fourth child, a baby boy named Rocky. This joyous moment marks a new chapter for Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker. Although the exact date of Rocky’s arrival into the world remains unknown, the news was confirmed reliable sources, as reported People.

Kourtney, 44 years old, and Travis, a talented musician, already have children from their previous relationships. Kourtney shares three children, Mason (13), Penelope (11), and Reign (8), with her ex-partner, Scott Disick. Similarly, Travis is a father to Alabama (19) and Landon (17), both of whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Moreover, Travis has played a crucial role in raising Atiana De La Hoya, Shanna’s daughter from her former partner, Oscar De La Hoya.

The journey to expanding their family has not been without its challenges. Kourtney and Travis have openly shared their struggles with fertility, including Kourtney’s experience with in-vitro fertilization (IVF) that led to feelings of pressure and depression. However, after making the decision to pursue natural conception and taking a break from IVF, the couple received the astonishing news of their pregnancy. This turn of events brought them immense joy and gratitude.

As Kourtney embraces motherhood once again, she finds herself navigating the complexities of pregnancy at an older age. Labelled as a “geriatric pregnancy,” she has encountered additional medical attention and restrictions throughout this journey. These precautions are in response to a medical scare that led her to undergo fetal surgery. Kourtney expressed her gratitude towards her doctors and her unwavering support system, including Travis and her mother, for their incredible care and guidance during this challenging time.

FAQ:

Q: How many children does Kourtney Kardashian have?

A: Kourtney Kardashian has four children.