Travis Barker Shares Heartwarming Post After Birth of Baby Boy with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker, the renowned Blink-182 drummer, recently shared a touching post on his Instagram stories to celebrate the birth of his and Kourtney Kardashian’s baby boy. Barker posted a cryptic picture of a heart on a sidewalk, symbolizing the love and joy that their newborn has brought into their lives. Although they did not explicitly confirm the birth in the post, it served as a heartfelt commemoration of the momentous occasion.

According to a source close to the couple, Kourtney is overjoyed with her son’s arrival and is relieved after a pregnancy that took a stressful turn towards the end. In a season marked fear and uncertainty, the Kardashian star faced a health scare that required emergency fetal surgery. She took to Instagram on September 6, 2023, to express her gratitude towards her doctors, her husband, and her mother for their unwavering support during this challenging time.

While the couple has chosen to keep the name of their baby boy private, some astute Kardashian fans on Reddit believe they have cracked the code. During Kourtney and Travis’ Disneyland-themed baby shower, an eagle-eyed fan noticed a clue on Travis’ Instagram story—a wish tree where a guest had written, “May Baby Rocky have a life filled with love.” Speculation arose that their son might be named Rocky Barker. This theory was further substantiated when Travis himself confirmed on a podcast interview that their son’s name is indeed Rocky.

As the world eagerly awaits the official introduction of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s baby boy, the couple’s journey of resilience and gratitude continues to inspire. Their ability to overcome adversity with love and appreciation serves as a powerful reminder of the strength of family bonds and the joy that accompanies new beginnings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Travis Barker post after the birth of his and Kourtney Kardashian’s baby?

Travis Barker shared a heartfelt Instagram story, featuring a picture of a heart on a sidewalk, to commemorate the birth of his and Kourtney Kardashian’s baby boy.

What is Kourtney & Travis’ baby’s name?

While the couple has not officially announced the name of their baby boy, sources close to them have revealed that his name is Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Why did Kourtney Kardashian require emergency fetal surgery during her pregnancy?

Kourtney Kardashian faced a health scare during her pregnancy that necessitated emergency fetal surgery. She expressed her gratitude to her doctors and her husband for their support in saving their baby’s life, highlighting the unexpected fear and challenges she experienced throughout the process.

How did fans discover the name of Kourtney and Travis’ baby?

Fans speculated and eventually discovered the name of Kourtney and Travis’ baby boy, Rocky, deciphering clues found during their Disneyland-themed baby shower and through Travis Barker’s confirmation on a podcast interview.

(Source: People)