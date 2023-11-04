New Beginnings: Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker Welcome Their First Child Together

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian Barker and musician Travis Barker have joyfully welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, shared the exciting news during a gender reveal party held in June. While Travis expressed his anticipation for their son on a recent podcast, Kourtney disclosed that she underwent a “medical emergency” and had to undergo urgent fetal surgery before welcoming their child.

As parents, Kourtney and Travis are already well-experienced, with a total of six children between them. Kourtney shares three children, Reign Aston, Mason Dash, and Penelope Scotland, with her ex-partner Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis has a son named Landon, a daughter named Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Prior to the birth of their baby boy, Kourtney and Travis celebrated Halloween together, showcasing their creativity with an Instagram post featuring their Beetlejuice-inspired costumes. Kourtney, with her vibrant red dress draping over her baby bump, portrayed Lydia Deetz, while Travis donned a maroon suit as Beetlejuice, captioning the post, “I’m the ghost with the most, babe.”

Through a heartfelt Instagram post, Kourtney expressed her gratitude for the doctors who performed the urgent fetal surgery, as well as her husband and mother for their unwavering support. She shared that the terrifying experience gave her a deeper understanding and respect for mothers who have had to fight for their babies’ lives during pregnancy, emphasizing the importance of empathy.

The couple initially announced their pregnancy news in an endearing manner during one of Travis’ Blink-182 concerts, where Kourtney held up a sign that read, “Travis I’m Pregnant!” The exhilarated moment was captured on video and later shared on Instagram, causing a wave of excitement among their fans.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker’s newest addition has brought immense joy to their growing family, marking the beginning of an exciting chapter filled with love and happiness.

