Travis Barker, the famed Blink-182 drummer, recently turned 48, and his family went all out to make his birthday a special one. Led his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, they organized a sumptuous vegan feast to honor Travis on his special day. The menu, prepared renowned chef Khristianne U, was filled with delectable dishes that are sure to make anyone’s mouth water.

The meal included an array of vegan delights, such as pumpkin bread, turkey “seitan” thanksgiving roast, roasted brussel sprouts, corn ribs, roasted purple sweet potato, mashed potatoes, roasted acorn squash, green bean casserole, sweet corn casserole, gluten-free stuffing, cornbread stuffing, vegan mac and cheese, and vegan pumpkin pie. With such a diverse and flavorful selection, even non-vegans would be tempted the feast.

Travis took to social media to share a photo of the mouthwatering spread, expressing his gratitude for the thoughtful celebration. In attendance were Travis’ children, Alabama Barker, Aitana de la Hoya, and Landon Barker, as well as their friends Mikey Tua and Carl Dawson.

The festivities didn’t end with the dinner. The Kardashian-Barker family managed to get their hands on an upcoming horror/slasher film, “Thanksgiving,” which added a spooky touch to the decorations. Scheduled for release on November 17, the film follows the story of an axe-wielding maniac who terrorizes a town after a Black Friday riot. As the killings unfold, a sinister plan is slowly revealed.

In addition to the birthday celebration, Kourtney Kardashian delighted fans with a heartfelt and NSFW birthday dedication to her husband. In a series of topless photos that paid homage to Janet Jackson’s iconic Rolling Stone cover from 1993, Kardashian expressed her love and appreciation for Travis’ presence in her life.

As Travis Barker continues to make waves in the music industry, it’s heartening to see him surrounded loved ones who genuinely care about his happiness. The vegan feast and the thoughtful gestures from his family serve as a reminder of the strong bonds that strengthen relationships and create lasting memories.

FAQs

1. Who prepared the vegan feast for Travis Barker’s birthday?

The vegan feast for Travis Barker’s birthday was prepared Chef Khristianne U.

2. What dishes were included in the vegan feast?

The vegan feast included a wide variety of dishes, such as pumpkin bread, turkey “seitan” thanksgiving roast, roasted brussel sprouts, corn ribs, roasted purple sweet potato, mashed potatoes, roasted acorn squash, green bean casserole, sweet corn casserole, gluten-free stuffing, cornbread stuffing, vegan mac and cheese, and vegan pumpkin pie.

3. Who attended Travis Barker’s birthday celebration?

Travis Barker’s children, Alabama Barker, Aitana de la Hoya, and Landon Barker, as well as their friends Mikey Tua and Carl Dawson, were present at the birthday celebration.

4. What film did the Kardashian-Barker family watch during the celebration?

The Kardashian-Barker family watched the upcoming horror/slasher film “Thanksgiving” during the celebration.