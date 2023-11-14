New Entry in Language Popularity: Kotlin Ranks 15th in November 2023

Kotlin, the programming language developed JetBrains and endorsed Google for Android mobile development, has made significant strides in the language popularity charts. In the latest rankings Tiobe, Kotlin has climbed to the 15th position, up from its previous rank of 18th. The November 2023 statistics show that Kotlin now holds a rating of 1.15%, compared to its rating of 0.9% in September.

One of the key factors driving Kotlin’s rise in popularity is its strong interoperability with Java, making it an attractive choice for developers who want to leverage existing Java codebases. Additionally, the language offers seamless integration with Android, providing unrivaled accommodations for application development on the platform.

Tiobe CEO Paul Jansen praises Kotlin for its ability to align with the demands of modern programming culture. With its expressive nature and a robust type system, Kotlin ensures a more efficient and safe coding experience. The language also addresses null pointer exceptions through its design, resulting in more reliable and stable software.

Jansen expresses optimism about Kotlin’s future, confidently stating that the language has the potential to secure a top 10 position in the Tiobe index. While it remains to be seen if Kotlin can break into the top four, its continued growth suggests that it is becoming a formidable contender in the programming language landscape.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Tiobe Index?

A: The Tiobe Index is a measure of language popularity based on factors such as the number of skilled engineers, courses, and third-party vendors worldwide. It gathers data from search engine queries to determine the relative popularity of different programming languages.

Q: How does Pypl assess language popularity?

A: Pypl measures language popularity analyzing the frequency of searches for language tutorials on Google. It provides insights into the interests and preferences of developers regarding programming languages.

Q: Which programming languages currently dominate the Tiobe and Pypl rankings?

A: As of November 2023, the top five languages in the Tiobe Index are Python, C, C++, Java, and C#. In the Pypl index, Python holds the lead, followed Java, JavaScript, C/C++, and C#.