New Guidelines Allow Oregonians to Regain Driver’s Licenses Despite Unpaid Traffic Violations

Thousands of Oregon residents can now breathe a sigh of relief as new guidelines have been introduced that enable them to reinstate their driver’s licenses, even if they have unpaid traffic violations. Governor Tina Kotek’s recent order for mass clemency builds upon the previous order issued her predecessor, Governor Kate Brown, which pardoned over 8,000 Oregonians in a similar situation the previous year.

The latest order from Kotek grants forgiveness to more than 10,000 individuals whose licenses were suspended solely due to outstanding fines related to traffic violations, such as speeding tickets. However, it is important to note that this remission order does not apply to individuals whose licenses were suspended for more serious offenses, like driving under the influence.

While Brown’s 2022 order did not cover all eligible candidates, the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles has since updated the list. Both executive orders direct county courts to update their records promptly and inform the DMV of those individuals who are eligible for license reinstatement. Once acknowledged, those eligible can pay a $75 fee and contact the DMV to regain their driving privileges.

Surprisingly, despite Brown’s clemency last year, only a small percentage of the 8,300 individuals pardoned had taken advantage of the opportunity as of November. Out of this group, less than 1,200 had successfully reinstated their licenses, while over 4,500 had been cleared courts but had yet to follow through with the necessary steps. Additionally, approximately 1,350 individuals still had suspended or revoked licenses due to courts not confirming their eligibility with the Oregon DMV.

To check eligibility for license reinstatement, individuals can refer to the lists provided in the executive orders, call the DMV helpline, or use the agency’s online service center. Debt-based license suspensions have a profound impact on low-income individuals, often leading to job loss and a cycle of compounded debt when further fines are imposed for driving with a suspended license. These new guidelines aim to provide relief to affected individuals and offer them an opportunity to regain their independence on the road.

It is important to note that the governor’s order does not cover penalties resulting from unpaid parking tickets, as they are not classified as traffic violations.