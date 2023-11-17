Smartphone Backups: Changes Coming to Whatsapp-Backup Storage

Smartphone users have long relied on backups to ensure the safety of their Whatsapp chats. For iPhone users, this backup has traditionally been stored in iCloud, while Android users have enjoyed the convenience of unlimited storage on Google Drive. However, starting December, there will be a significant change to how Android users’ Whatsapp backups are stored.

Previously, Whatsapp had an agreement with Google that exempted the app’s backups from counting towards users’ Google Drive storage. This agreement is set to expire, meaning that Whatsapp backups will now be included in the user’s total storage allocation. This change was announced both Whatsapp and Google, alerting users to the upcoming adjustment.

According to Whatsapp, these changes will be introduced gradually, with beta users being the first to experience the new storage limitations in December 2023. By the first half of 2024, all Android users will have their backups accounted for in their Google Drive storage. Whatsapp will provide a notification banner within the app’s settings to inform users of this change 30 days before it takes effect.

For Android users who rely solely on Google Drive for their Whatsapp backups, this could pose a challenge. While Google provides 15GB of free storage for basic accounts, those who utilize other Google services (such as email) may find that their storage allocation quickly fills up. Fortunately, Google offers affordable storage plans starting at 2 euros per month for 100GB, providing a solution for users who require more space.

Despite the impending changes, both Whatsapp and Google assure users that they will continue to work together to provide reliable and secure backup support. More updates on this matter are expected in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Will this change affect iPhone users?

No, this change only applies to Android users. iPhone users’ Whatsapp backups will continue to be stored in iCloud.

2. When will the new storage limitations be implemented?

The change will be introduced gradually, starting with beta users in December 2023. By the first half of 2024, all Android users will have their backups counted towards their Google Drive storage.

3. What if I need more storage for my Whatsapp backups?

Google offers affordable storage plans, starting at 2 euros per month for 100GB. Users can upgrade their storage to accommodate their backup needs.

4. How will users be notified about this change?

Whatsapp will display a banner notification within the app’s settings, specifically in the “Chats” section, 30 days before the change takes effect.

Sources: [Whatsapp](https://www.whatsapp.com), [Google](https://www.google.com)