TikTok Star ‘WonJeongMan’ Faces Sexual Assault Charges: Seo Won Jeong’s Career Takes a Dark Turn

Seo Won Jeong, popularly known as ‘WonJeongMan’ or @ox_zung, rose to fame as Korea’s most-followed non-celebrity TikTok content creator, amassing an impressive 55.6 million followers. However, the bright trajectory of his career abruptly came to a halt as Seo found himself facing serious allegations. Seo, now identified as ‘Influencer A’, is under investigation for charges of sexual assault.

The incident allegedly occurred after a social gathering, where Seo and another man had drinks with a woman known as ‘Woman B’. According to reports, ‘Woman B’ reported the assault to the police, stating that she woke up to recording noises and realized she had been sexually assaulted both men while she was unconscious.

As the investigation unfolded, it was revealed that Seo refused to open the door when the police arrived at his residence, leading to the fire department’s intervention to gain access. Although Seo’s identity was initially obscured in news reports, his followers managed to identify him from a blurred video in the background.

Seoul Gangnam Police Station has forwarded the case to the prosecution, and Seo now faces the possibility of up to seven years of imprisonment if found guilty of sexually assaulting an unconscious victim. Charges related to illegal filming were dropped due to insufficient evidence found on Seo’s phone. Seo claims that the intercourse was consensual, setting the stage for the truth to unfold during the first court hearing scheduled for January 17, 2024.

Seo’s management company, SOONENT, has yet to release a response regarding the allegations, leaving the future of the once-celebrated TikTok influencer uncertain as the legal proceedings progress. Seo’s downfall serves as a reminder that social media fame does not exempt individuals from facing the consequences of their actions.