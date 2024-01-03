Korean Celebrities Kick Off 2024 with Generous Donations

Summary: As the new year begins, Korean celebrities are starting 2024 on a charitable note making significant donations to various causes. Singer IU, actor Kim Woo-bin, rapper DinDin, TV personality Kim Na-young, and singer HYNN are among the top celebrities who have shown their generosity contributing to organizations that support underprivileged households, senior welfare, child welfare, unwed mothers, welfare institutions for persons with disabilities, medical centers, group homes, single mothers, and more.

Singer-songwriter IU, under the name “IUUaena,” has donated 200 million won ($154,000) to four organizations to help underprivileged households get heating for the winter. Motivated spreading joy and well-being, IU expressed her hopes for a year filled with happiness and good health.

Actor Kim Woo-bin has generously given 100 million won to the Asan Medical Center, specifically to support patients from underprivileged backgrounds. This comes after his thoughtful gesture of sending Christmas presents to 200 children with cancer at the same medical center.

Rapper DinDin has made a donation of 10 million won to the Korean Red Cross to assist young people transitioning from group homes to independent adult life. Through his donation, DinDin aims to share the love he has received and make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

TV personality Kim Na-young has donated 100 million won to The Beautiful Foundation to provide support to single mothers. The contribution comes from the profit generated her popular YouTube channel, nofilter TV.

Singer HYNN, also known as Park Hye-won, has made a heartwarming donation of 1,300 coal briquettes to Incheon Yeontan Bank. With the intention of helping people stay warm during the cold winter, HYNN hopes that her donation will bring some relief to those in need.

Even the fans are joining this charitable initiative. NCT Dream’s fan club, NCTzen, has contributed 10 million won to the organization Hope Joyagdol, which supports child victims of abuse and underprivileged households. The donation was made in the name of Park Ji-sung (NCT Dream’s Jisung) and NCT Dream, reflecting the fans’ desire to share love and provide assistance to those in need.

Korean celebrities exemplify the true spirit of giving, making a significant impact through their generosity and compassion. Their philanthropic efforts continue to inspire others to lend a helping hand and create positive change in society.