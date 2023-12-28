New Korean Drama “GyeongSeong Creature” Captivates Global Audience

The South Korean drama “GyeongSeong Creature” has taken the Netflix global charts storm since its release, captivating audiences worldwide. Directed Jung Dong-yoon, the seven-episode series tells a gripping story set in the backdrop of 1945 Korea, during Japan’s colonial rule. The drama follows the arduous journey of a young man and woman as they fight for survival in Seoul against a monster born out of human greed.

Although “GyeongSeong Creature” briefly slipped to second place after being overtaken the U.K. TV show “My Life with the Walter Boys,” it remains the most popular drama in 13 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, and the Philippines. In the United States, it secured the eighth spot on the charts.

Director Jung Dong-yoon shared his artistic vision for the show, stating, “The monster is neither powerful nor awesome. It’s a sad creature, and I tried to highlight that part.” He emphasized the emotional depth and complexity of the creature, which is reflected in its physical appearance and behavior.

The drama boasts a talented cast of Korean actors and actresses, including Park Seo-jun, Han So-hee, Claudia Kim, Kim Hae-sook, and Jo Han-chul. Park Seo-jun, who plays a lead role in the series, is no stranger to international audiences, having garnered popularity through the Netflix drama “My Name” in late 2021.

Produced South Korea’s Studio Dragon, in collaboration with Dexter Studios for special effects, “GyeongSeong Creature” showcases the country’s expertise in storytelling and visual artistry. Fans can look forward to the release of the remaining three episodes of the first season on January 5. However, Netflix has yet to confirm whether a second season will follow.

With its compelling narrative, talented cast, and stunning visuals, “GyeongSeong Creature” has captivated viewers around the world, solidifying its position as a must-watch Korean drama.