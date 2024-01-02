Top Korean Male Celebrities Set to Complete Mandatory Military Service in 2024

New research reveals the anticipated return of several beloved Korean male celebrities who are expected to complete their mandatory military service in 2024. While fans have been eagerly awaiting their idols’ discharge, the wait is finally coming to an end. Let’s take a look at some of the notable names on the list.

First up is Song Min Ho of WINNER, whose discharge date is set for December 23. Alongside him, Kang Seung Yoon, also a member of WINNER, is set to return on December 19. January 11 marks the expected return of Yonghoon from ONEWE, while Kanghyun from the same group is anticipated to complete his service on February 1.

BTS fans will be delighted to know that two members of the group will be making their comeback this year. Jin is scheduled to be discharged on June 12, and J-hope will follow suit on October 17.

GOT7 fans can expect the return of Jay B (JB) on November 1 and Jinyoung on November 7. Seo Dong Sung from N.Flying is also anticipated to complete his service on November 7.

Other notable names on the list include Ong Seong Wu (October 16), Jaeyoon from SF9 (September 20), Minhyuk from MONSTA X (October 3), Cha Hun from N.Flying (September 19), Y from Golden Child (September 19), Kang Tae Oh (March 19), Ha Sung Woon (April 23), Yoo Young Jae (May 7), and Cha Seo Won (May 21).

The anticipated return of these celebrities has generated excitement among their dedicated fanbases. After a period of absence, fans will finally be able to enjoy the talents and presence of their favorite stars once again. With the completion of their mandatory military service, these celebrities are likely to make a powerful comeback into the entertainment industry, possibly with new projects and music.

As we await their return, fans across the globe eagerly anticipate the future endeavors and successes of these talented individuals.