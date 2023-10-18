Koozhangal (Pebbles) to Stream on Sony LIV: A Poignant Tale of Love and Redemption

After receiving critical acclaim and winning awards at international film festivals, the highly anticipated Tamil film Koozhangal (Pebbles) is finally set to stream on Sony LIV on October 27th. Directed PS Vinothraj, the film tells a poignant story of a father and son’s tumultuous journey in search of love and redemption in the unforgiving rural lands.

Koozhangal (Pebbles) made its World Premiere at the 50th International Film Festival of Rotterdam, where it competed in the Tiger Competition category. The film went on to win the prestigious Tiger Award, receiving high praises from both jury members and critics. It was later selected as India’s Official Entry to the 94th Academy Awards in 2022 and was also nominated for the Best International Feature Film category at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The film follows the story of an alcoholic father who takes his innocent son out of school in an attempt to bring back his estranged wife. Their journey leads them to a chaotic village and exposes them to the harsh reality of the scorching sun and barren lands. Along the way, they are forced to confront their inner spirits and find the courage to heal their broken family despite the odds.

Koozhangal features talented actors Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan in the lead roles. It is produced Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara under the banner of Rowdy Pictures.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness this captivating tale of resilience and hope. Stream Koozhangal (Pebbles) on Sony LIV starting October 27th and join the journey of self-discovery with the father and son as they navigate the challenges that lie ahead.

