Mortal Kombat 1’s First DLC Characters Revealed: Omni-Man and Tremor

After a successful launch, Mortal Kombat 1 has been keeping fans hooked with its thrilling combat and engaging gameplay. And now, NetherRealm Studios has unveiled the first DLC characters that will be joining the fray – Omni-Man and Tremor!

NetherRealm Studios recently announced their upcoming Kombat Kast presentation, which will focus on these exciting new additions to the game. The live stream is set to take place on Wednesday, November 8, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, giving players a closer look at what Omni-Man and Tremor bring to the table.

Omni-Man, with his captivating moveset, is sure to amaze players. One of his standout abilities is his unique counter/dodge stance, which adds a layer of strategic depth to his playstyle. Additionally, his beatdown strategy is bound to leave opponents in awe.

Tremor, on the other hand, introduces the intriguing concept of multiple variations within Mortal Kombat 1’s Kameo system. Players will get to explore the different variations and unravel Tremor’s full potential in combat.

For those eager to get their hands on these new characters, there’s some good news. Omni-Man will be available for early access to Kombat Pack owners on November 9, while Tremor will be released on November 20.

To catch all the action and witness the incredible capabilities of Omni-Man and Tremor, the Kombat Kast presentation will be streamed live on the official NetherRealm Twitch channel. Fans can also tune in here with us for comprehensive coverage of the event.

Don’t miss out on this exciting showcase and prepare yourself for the intense battles that await in Mortal Kombat 1!

FAQ

1. When will the Kombat Kast presentation take place?

The Kombat Kast presentation focusing on Omni-Man and Tremor will go live on Wednesday, November 8, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

2. Can I watch the stream on platforms other than Twitch?

Yes, you can watch the stream on the official NetherRealm Twitch channel, as well as here with us for additional coverage.

3. When will Omni-Man and Tremor be available for gameplay?

Omni-Man will be available for early access on November 9 for Kombat Pack owners, while Tremor will be released on November 20.

4. What makes Omni-Man and Tremor unique?

Omni-Man brings an interesting counter/dodge stance and beatdown strategy to the game, while Tremor introduces multiple variations within Mortal Kombat 1’s Kameo system.