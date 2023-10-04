Social Media Influencer Komal Pandey Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors, Receives Support from Bhumi Pednekar and Dolly Singh

In a recent Instagram post, social media influencer Komal Pandey decided to break her silence regarding the claims of her alleged plastic surgery. She revealed that about four years ago, she made the decision to undergo lip and chin fillers and briefly tried botox, but she never went under the knife for any surgical procedures. Komal has often faced criticism on social media for her fashion choices and has been accused of altering her appearance through surgery.

Opening up about her decision, Komal shared, “In 2019, on 15th June to be precise, I made the decision to undergo a transformative experience – I got lip fillers. It has taken me four years to gather the courage to share this with you, and I wanted to address it with maturity.” She further added that she battled with body image issues and still occasionally does. At the age of 25, she started her journey with fillers and has no regrets about her choice.

Komal clarified that she has not undergone surgery, but rather opted for lip fillers and some on her chin. She also briefly tried botox but realized it did not work for her. Additionally, her commitment to fitness and lifestyle changes have also contributed to changes in her facial appearance. She emphasized that her decision to discuss it now comes from a place of personal growth and understanding.

Acknowledging that her actions with her appearance can influence young women who follow her, Komal said, “People dissecting my face, hurling insults, and labeling me as ‘fake,’ ‘plastic,’ and ‘unbearable’ is a harsh form of critique that no woman should endure.” She clarified that she does not advocate altering one’s appearance to find confidence, nor did she get fillers because she didn’t feel beautiful. Her choice was solely for personal growth.

After Komal shared her story, she received support from fellow influencers Bhumi Pednekar and Dolly Singh. Dolly commented, “I’m proud of you every day, Komal, you’re self-made and inspire me every day,” while Bhumi simply wrote, “Bravo.”

It’s important to remember that everyone has the right to make their own choices regarding their appearance, and it’s crucial to be respectful and understanding instead of passing judgment based on assumptions.

