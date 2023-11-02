Uncovering the Dark Side of Ticket Sales: Kolkata Police Investigates Black Marketing Scandal in India vs. South Africa 2023 World Cup Match

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has recently come under scrutiny as the Kolkata Police has launched an investigation into the alleged black marketing of tickets for the highly anticipated India vs. South Africa 2023 World Cup match. The police action was prompted a complaint filed a cricket fan who suspected collusion between online ticket portal Bookmyshow and officials of CAB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to the complaint, certain CAB and BCCI officials, in connivance with Bookmyshow, intentionally set aside a significant number of tickets meant for the general public and handed them over to black-market dealers for personal financial gain. The development has prompted the police to issue notices to both CAB and Bookmyshow, requesting their assistance in the ongoing investigation.

This incident follows a recent arrest made the Kolkata Police in connection with the black marketing of World Cup tickets. An individual named Ankit Agarwal was apprehended for selling tickets worth ₹2,500 at an exorbitant price of ₹11,000 each. The police seized a total of 20 tickets for the India vs. South Africa match, which was scheduled to take place on November 5th.

It is worth noting that this is not the first case of fraudulent ticket sales surrounding the 2023 World Cup. Prior to this incident, an unidentified person was arrested for selling counterfeit tickets at inflated prices for the India vs. England match held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The revelation of black marketing in ticket sales has further heightened the frustration of cricket fans who have already experienced difficulties in purchasing tickets online through the Bookmyshow portal. Despite the release of tickets in phases, many fans have expressed grievances about long waiting times and ultimate disappointment due to their inability to secure tickets for the matches.

As the investigation continues, it raises questions about the transparency and integrity of the ticketing process for such high-profile sporting events. Steps need to be taken to ensure that fans are not taken advantage of and that the spirit of the game is protected.

