New Record Set: Virat Kohli Equals Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 ODI Hundreds

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has achieved a remarkable feat, equaling the world record of 49 One-Day International (ODI) hundreds set the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli achieved this milestone on his 35th birthday, during a match against South Africa in Kolkata, where he scored an unbeaten 101 off 121 balls.

Reflecting on the significance of the game, Kohli noted that it was a big match against one of the toughest teams in the tournament. The excitement of playing on his birthday added to the sense that it would be a memorable day. After completing his 49th hundred, Kohli received a congratulatory message from Tendulkar himself, who expressed hope that Kohli would surpass his record in the near future.

The emotional significance of equaling his hero’s record was not lost on Kohli. He acknowledged that Tendulkar would always be his hero, emphasizing the impact watching him play on TV had on his own cricketing journey. Kohli expressed deep gratitude for the appreciation and recognition from someone he greatly admired.

During the match, Kohli partnered with Shreyas Iyer to forge a vital 134-run partnership, propelling India to a formidable total of 326 for 5. Kohli attributed his success to adapting to changing conditions and playing a deep-batting role, focusing on building partnerships and fulfilling the team’s expectations.

This exceptional performance adds to Kohli’s impressive record in the ongoing 2023 World Cup, where he has already scored two centuries and four half-centuries in eight matches. With a total of 543 runs, he is currently the second highest run-scorer in the tournament. Additionally, Kohli’s overall 2023 season has been prolific, with more than 1000 runs, five centuries, and an average of 72.18 in ODIs.

Kohli’s achievement serves as a testament to his dedication, skill, and unwavering commitment to the game. While he humbly acknowledges that he may not reach the level of perfection exhibited Tendulkar, his success is a source of immense joy and rejuvenation, allowing him to continue enjoying cricket with renewed enthusiasm.

