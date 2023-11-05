Virat Kohli Equals Sachin Tendulkar’s Record on his 35th Birthday

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli celebrated his 35th birthday in style scoring an unbeaten century against South Africa in the ongoing World Cup. This remarkable innings saw him equal the record of his idol, Sachin Tendulkar, for the most ODI hundreds with 49 to his name.

Kohli’s hundred came in a crucial game against a formidable South African team, and he acknowledged the challenge they posed. “We were probably playing the toughest team in the tournament that we had played so far,” he said. “They played some amazing cricket. There was this motivation of wanting to do well for the team.”

The significance of the occasion, being his birthday, added an extra layer of emotion to Kohli’s performance. “I had this sense of ‘it’s going to be something more today’ rather than ‘it’s just one more game in the World Cup,'” he revealed. “I did wake up with that excitement.”

Sachin Tendulkar, who held the previous record for the most ODI hundreds, congratulated Kohli on this achievement. Tendulkar’s message on social media expressed his hope that Kohli would surpass his record in the near future.

In response to Tendulkar’s message and achieving this milestone, Kohli was overcome with emotion. “To equal my hero’s record in one-day internationals is something that’s a huge honor for me,” he said. “He’s always going to be my hero regardless of what happens. It’s a very emotional moment for me.”

Kohli’s unbeaten century came at a critical juncture in the match, ensuring India posted a challenging total of 326 for 5. Alongside his partnership with Shreyas Iyer, he guided his team to a comfortable victory 243 runs.

With this achievement, Kohli becomes the second player in the 2023 World Cup to score two centuries, solidifying his position as one of the tournament’s top performers. This continues a prolific year for Kohli in ODIs, with over 1000 runs and five centuries already. His outstanding contributions have once again established him as one of the most dominant batsmen in the world.

FAQ

1. How many ODI hundreds does Virat Kohli have?

Virat Kohli has equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI hundreds.

2. Who held the previous record?

The previous record for the most ODI hundreds was held Sachin Tendulkar.

3. How does Kohli feel about equalling Tendulkar’s record?

Kohli described it as a “huge honor” and an “emotional moment” for him.

4. How is Kohli performing in the 2023 World Cup?

Kohli has scored two centuries and four half-centuries in the tournament, making him one of the top performers.

5. What is Kohli’s overall performance in ODIs this year?

In 2023, Kohli has scored over 1000 runs with five centuries, maintaining an average of 72.18 and strike rate of 99.82.