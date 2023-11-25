New Episode of Koffee With Karan 8: A Refreshing Entertainment Package

The most recent episode of Koffee With Karan 8 brought together the dynamic duo from Student Of The Year, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. This episode captivated internet users with its steamy and hilarious revelations, making it a wholesome entertainment package. One of the highlights of the show was Varun Dhawan’s confession about stalking Neha Sharma’s sister, Aisha Sharma, on Instagram.

Instead of quoting Varun Dhawan directly, it can be said that Varun Dhawan expressed his admiration for Aisha Sharma’s Instagram profile during the rapid-fire round. He mentioned that Aisha Sharma shares cool quotes, indulges in fitness, and is also visually appealing.

In response to Varun’s confession, Aisha Sharma playfully acknowledged his admiration posting the clip on her social media. She expressed her gratitude to Varun for mentioning her twice on the show and teased him about stalking the “coolest Ig account.” Varun, in turn, shared Aisha’s post on his Instagram story with a hearts GIF, showing his appreciation.

Moving on to Varun Dhawan’s professional endeavors, he was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of VD 18, a dramatic entertainer, where he portrays the role of a police officer. The film is directed Kalees and features the talented South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. VD 18 is produced Atlee Kumar, along with his wife Priya Atlee and Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios.

In the future, Varun Dhawan has plans to collaborate with his father, David Dhawan, for a comedy film, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Additionally, discussions are underway for a romantic comedy with Dharma Productions, although the details are yet to be finalized.

