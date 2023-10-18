New Set of Koffee With Karan 8 Creates Buzz on Reddit

The highly anticipated eighth season of Koffee With Karan is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar this month, and fans are already buzzing about the show’s new set. A promotional video shared on Reddit gave viewers a sneak peek at the revamped set, complete with a graffiti-covered couch that has sparked mixed reactions.

The video opens with the iconic Koffee With Karan welcome sign before delving into behind-the-scenes footage of the design process. Viewers can see the moodboard for the set’s decor as well as the construction work that went into bringing the designs to life. The highlight of the new set is undoubtedly the bold graffiti-covered couch, featuring words and phrases such as “GOAT” and “spill the beans.”

While some praised the show’s producers for creating an aesthetically pleasing and vibrant set, others felt that the graffiti-covered couch clashed with the otherwise sophisticated atmosphere. One Redditor even joked about whether Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan and an interior designer, had a hand in designing the set.

Last season, Gauri Khan had praised the show’s set, prompting host Karan Johar to remark that she could have designed it. Fans on Reddit couldn’t help but wonder if she was involved in the design of the new set. Regardless of its origins, the couch has certainly become a talking point among viewers.

Despite mixed opinions about the couch, excitement for the upcoming season of Koffee With Karan remains high. Last season featured a star-studded lineup of guests, including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Aamir Khan, among others. The final episode concluded with the Koffee Awards, where a panel of judges selected the best moments from the season.

As fans eagerly await the premiere of Koffee With Karan 8, the attention-grabbing new set and its graffiti-covered couch are sure to make for an interesting and visually appealing season.

