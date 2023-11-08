New Political Landscapes in Kerala: Navigating Power Dynamics

Kerala, a state renowned for its vibrant political scene, has long been dominated coalition governments. These alliances, primarily led the CPI(M) and the Indian National Congress, have historically kept the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at bay. This has posed a significant challenge for the BJP, hindering its efforts to establish a foothold in the state’s political arena.

Despite formidable obstacles, the BJP’s electoral success in Kerala has been modest at best. In both the 2019 Lok Sabha election and the 2021 state elections, the party encountered difficulties in garnering support from Hindu voters. The UDF emerged victorious in the 2019 General Election, securing an impressive 19 out of 20 seats, with the remaining seat going to the CPI(M). In stark contrast, BJP candidates often found themselves trailing behind in distant third place across most segments.

In the recent 2021 Assembly Elections, the CPI(M) emerged as the preferred party for Hindu voters, while the UDF was often regarded as the choice of minorities. Interestingly, the BJP’s attempts to exploit religious polarization did not yield the desired results. The political landscape in Kerala is characterized the influence of religion and community-based parties. For instance, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Kerala Congress have played significant roles in state politics, forming alliances with the Congress and Left parties respectively.

While the BJP continues to face an uphill battle in Kerala, the dynamic nature of politics suggests that future electoral outcomes can hardly be predicted with certainty. As the political landscape evolves, it remains to be seen how the BJP and other parties will navigate the intricate power dynamics in the state.