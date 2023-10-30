A Revolutionary Tool for Digital Marketers: Kochava AI Prompt

Kochava, a leading provider of real-time data solutions for omni-channel attribution and measurement, has unveiled a groundbreaking tool called Kochava AI Prompt. This innovative tool harnesses the power of natural language processing and artificial intelligence (AI) to simplify data-driven insights for global marketers.

Unlike other AI models that rely on customer data to enhance their performance, Kochava AI Prompt operates without using any first-party data or training on large language models (LLMs). This unique approach ensures that marketers can interact with their data through AI while maintaining the utmost privacy and preserving their intellectual property.

Jason Hicks, the General Manager of Marketers Operating System (m/OS) at Kochava, believes that the convergence of AI and advertising technologies is a pivotal moment for the industry. He emphasizes the tool’s ability to understand the subtleties of various languages through natural language processing, making it invaluable for companies targeting a global audience. This empowers marketers who may not have a background in data science or SQL to easily utilize their data.

Thanks to Kochava AI Prompt, marketers can engage in secure and straightforward conversations with their first-party data within the Kochava platform. They can swiftly analyze key performance indicators, measure the success of their campaigns, and answer complex data queries without the need for SQL. Additionally, the tool enables the creation of customer segmentation lists for retargeting or suppression, among many other potential uses.

According to Hicks, the release of Kochava AI Prompt addresses a significant industry demand. It democratizes data-driven insights providing unprecedented accessibility, opening up new possibilities in the realm of digital marketing.

Kochava’s commitment to leveraging emerging technologies and machine learning is evident in its suite of solutions, which includes advanced attribution and fraud prevention products. For instance, the Search Ads Maven powered Kochava incorporates AI suggestions in its Keyword Analysis dashboard, helping marketers discover new keywords using Generative AI.

With Kochava AI Prompt at their disposal, digital marketers can harness the power of AI and natural language processing to unlock deeper insights, enhance their marketing strategies, and stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry.

