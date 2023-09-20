Study Finds Viewing Digitally Enhanced Images on Instagram Increases Acceptance of Cosmetic Surgery

A recent study conducted in Italy has found that young female Instagram users who are exposed to digitally enhanced images of women are more likely to have a positive attitude towards cosmetic surgery for social reasons. The study, published in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, also revealed that these participants were more likely to idealize being thin compared to those who viewed both the enhanced and original images.

The study consisted of 105 young women between the ages of 18 and 30, all of whom were active Instagram users. The participants were randomly separated into three groups, with each group being shown different images. The first group was shown a digitally enhanced image of a young woman, while the second group viewed both the enhanced image and the original image, along with a disclaimer stating that the image had been digitally retouched. The third group, serving as the control, viewed an untouched photo of a dog.

After viewing the images, participants in the first group rated the woman in the digitally enhanced image as more attractive than in the unenhanced image. However, they were also less likely to recognize that the image had been enhanced, compared to participants in the second group who were aware of the retouching. The second group had lower scores on thin-ideal internalization and were less accepting of cosmetic surgery for social reasons.

Interestingly, there were no differences between the three groups in terms of body dissatisfaction or willingness to undergo cosmetic surgery for personal reasons. This suggests that exposure to digitally enhanced images on Instagram primarily influences social motivations for cosmetic surgery.

The study concludes that increasing awareness among social media users about the manipulation of images could potentially reduce the desire to undergo cosmetic surgery in order to conform to unrealistic standards of beauty. However, it is important to note that the study had limitations, such as the small sample size of young women and the longer duration of image exposure compared to typical Instagram usage.

Overall, this study provides valuable insights into the psychological effects of social media and highlights the need for greater awareness of image manipulation on platforms like Instagram.

