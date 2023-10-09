Delhi Metro Introduces WhatsApp Ticket Booking System

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has partnered with Meta and Pelocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd. to introduce a WhatsApp-based ticket booking system for all metro lines in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), including the Gurugram Rapid Metro. This system aims to provide passengers with a simple and convenient means of transportation, allowing them to purchase tickets and commute without the need to stand in queues or buy tokens.

Currently, the system is available for 12 metro lines and 288 metro stations in Delhi NCR, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro. It is available in both Hindi and English languages for consumer convenience.

Before booking, passengers need to keep certain guidelines in mind. They can generate up to six QR tickets in a single transaction, and the ticket sales hours are from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for all metro lines, except for the Airport Line, which is open from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. It is important to note that tickets cannot be canceled when using the WhatsApp ticketing system.

When making a purchase using credit/debit cards, a small convenience fee will be applied, whereas UPI transactions are free from these charges. After entering the metro station, passengers have a 65-minute window to exit.

To book tickets on the Delhi metro WhatsApp ticketing system, passengers can either text ‘HI’ to +91 9650855800 or scan the provided QR code at any metro station. They can then select their preferred language and proceed to the “Buy Ticket” option. From there, passengers can enter the source and destination stations, select the number of tickets required, review trip information, and make payment through the provided online payment link.

Upon completing the payment, passengers will receive a QR-based ticket on WhatsApp, which can be scanned at the entry gate of the metro station for convenient access.

Source: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)