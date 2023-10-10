The Vegas Golden Knights Unveil New Local Broadcast Strategy

The Vegas Golden Knights are set to debut their first local broadcast of the regular season on Scripps Sports’ Vegas 34 channel and their KnightTime+ streaming service. This new strategy comes as several NHL and NBA franchises seek alternatives to cable bundle and regional sports networks. The team quickly formed partnerships to expand access to game broadcasts following Warner Bros. Discovery’s exit from the RSN business.

Previously, AT&T SportsNet only reached about one third of the team’s TV territory, so increasing the reach was a top priority. The team considered going over-the-air for their inaugural season, but instead opted for a two-pronged approach. The new local broadcast will expand coverage as far as Arizona, California, Montana, and Nebraska. Additionally, fans can access the games through the KnightTime+ streaming service.

To launch this service, the Golden Knights worked with video platform tech provider ViewLift to navigate approval processes and requirements for various platforms such as Android and Roku. The team implemented the new service in just over four weeks, focusing on stability and a smooth streaming workflow.

The team plans to continue updating and expanding the service throughout the year. They may trial alternate broadcast feeds, offer on-demand content and highlights, and discuss discounted offers for season ticket holders and ticket bundle packages with streaming deals.

The success of team-owned streaming services remains uncertain, but the Golden Knights believe there is a need and demand for these types of products. By being an early adopter, they aim to connect with fans and compete for attention in the digital age. The true test of their local broadcast strategy will come when fans provide feedback and engagement during the upcoming games.

Sources: None