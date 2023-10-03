Netflix to Release Live-Action Knights of the Zodiac Movie in October 2023

Netflix has announced that the live-action Knights of the Zodiac movie will be released in the United States on October 26th, 2023, following its earlier theatrical release. The story revolves around a street orphan who must protect a young girl and save the world.

Fans of One Piece may recognize Mackenyu, who played Roronoa Zoro in the series, as one of the main cast members in Knights of the Zodiac, starring as Seiya. The movie also features Famke Janssen, Sean Bean, Caitlin Hutson, Nick Stahl, Madison Iseman, and Diego Tinoco.

Unfortunately, critics and fans have not given the movie a warm reception. It currently holds a score of 35 out of 100 on Metacritic, with some of the kinder reviews acknowledging the movie’s flaws but still finding it enjoyable. On IMDb, it has a rating of 4.4 out of 10.

Alan Ng from Film Threat praised the action and cast of the movie but criticized its soulless story, stating that it hampers the overall experience.

Netflix already has a connection to Knights of the Zodiac, as it has been distributing the animated series SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac since 2019. This movie’s release is part of the Sony first window deal, which was established in the US in April 2021.

While most movies from the Sony deal have been released on Netflix around 120 days after their theatrical release, Knights of the Zodiac is coming to the platform 167 days after its initial release.

For those eager to see more Sony movies on Netflix, there is a release schedule guide available.

