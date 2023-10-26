The Animal Magician of Wendell and His Viral TikTok Video

A magician hailing from Wendell has become an overnight sensation on TikTok. His video, garnering over 7 million views, features not only mind-blowing magic but also his adorable sidekick, a monkey named Merlin. In this captivating clip, David Hersh, better known as “Magic David,” and Merlin visit a Starbucks drive-through, leaving an employee in complete awe.

Hersh describes the priceless reaction captured in the video as a perfect blend of Merlin’s charm and the genuine shock of the Starbucks employee. Her mouth drops open, she hastily attempts to record the extraordinary encounter, struggling with her malfunctioning camera. Hersh believes that the undeniable cuteness of Merlin plays a vital role in creating this enchanting moment.

While Merlin steals the show, he is not the only animal companion in Hersh’s care. At his home, Hersh takes care of a fascinating array of creatures, including roosters, a tortoise, a rescued rabbit from the Wake Animal Shelter, a parrot, and a snake. On his property, Hersh tends to dogs, 25 chickens residing in a cozy coop, miniature horses, cows, emus, and various other farm animals. This devoted animal lover spends a remarkable three hours each day ensuring the well-being of his furry and feathered friends.

Merlin’s mischievous nature shines through as he lovingly picks at the fur of Hersh’s dogs and perches himself on the backs of the chickens. Hersh reveals that this behavior stems from Merlin’s natural inclination to groom others, something he witnesses when the monkey meticulously tends to his own fur or delicately preens the feathers of the chickens.

It is worth noting that owning a monkey like Merlin is legal in North Carolina but requires a license from the USDA, highlighting the importance of responsible ownership. As for Merlin, he has been a cherished member of Hersh’s family for the past decade, residing happily in Wendell.

David Hersh, also known as the “animal magician,” showcases his extraordinary abilities while sharing his love for our furry and feathered friends. Through his heartwarming TikTok video, he invites us all to experience the magic that lies in the everyday beauty of our animal companions.

