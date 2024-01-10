Kochi Metro Introduces Convenient QR Ticketing Through WhatsApp

Kochi Metro has taken a significant step towards digitalization launching QR ticketing on WhatsApp. This new facility allows passengers to book their digital tickets simply sending a message to the designated WhatsApp number. The inauguration of this feature was graced prominent figures such as actor Miya George and the Managing Director of Kochi Metro, Loknath Behera.

The introduction of QR ticketing on WhatsApp aims to promote digital ticketing and encourage e-payment methods. Commuters can now conveniently book their tickets without having to queue up at ticket counters. Additionally, there are exciting discounts available for passengers who purchase their tickets through this new medium. During normal hours, passengers will receive a 10% discount on mobile QR tickets, while during non-peak hours, which are from 5.45 am to 7 am and 10 pm to 11 pm, they can enjoy a whopping 50% discount.

This initiative not only enhances the paperless ticketing system but also reduces the reliance on physical tickets. It will undoubtedly contribute to a seamless travel experience for passengers using Kochi Metro. The WhatsApp ticketing facility is scheduled to be made available to the public from January 10, providing them with a quicker and more convenient way to access their tickets.

In addition to QR ticketing, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is also exploring the possibility of using the Kochi-1 card for commuting in buses, feeder buses, and feeder autorickshaws apart from the existing usage on Kochi Metro and Water Metro.

To avail the QR ticketing service, passengers need to save the KMRL WhatsApp number, send a ‘Hi’ message to it, and follow the given instructions. Tickets can be booked selecting the entry and exit stations from the provided list, specifying the number of passengers, and making the payment via the preferred mode. Additionally, passengers can also cancel their tickets simply sending a ‘Hi’ message.

Stay updated with the latest news from The New Indian Express following their channel on WhatsApp.